$42 million in Grants available for the arts close Friday

There are only three days left for Washington small businesses and nonprofits in the arts, heritage and science sectors to apply for $42 million worth of grants.

The application period closes Sept. 9 for the Working Washington Grants: Round 5, which will provide $70 million in relief for businesses in the state – 60% of which will be allocated for arts, heritage and science. The remaining 40% is for other sectors, including hospitality, fitness and personal services, according to the Washington State Department of Commerce, the office disbursing the grants.

Both nonprofit and for-profit businesses are eligible to apply, including sole proprietors and independent artists. Eligibility requirements include annual revenue of $10,000 to $5 million, at least 51% of which is generated in Washington, and proof of financial hardship due to the pandemic. More Eligibility information and the application can be found at commercegrants.com.

Shannon Halberstadt, Commerce’s creative economy sector lead, said the application process typically takes less than an hour to complete. By early October, Commerce will begin notifying grantees and disbursing funds.

“The recovery from the Pandemic is likely to have a long tail, so we want to be able to distribute that support as soon as we possibly can,” she said.

The use of the $70 million was approved by the Washington State Legislature earlier this year and comes from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. State investment in the arts is critical during and after recovery, said Michael Wallenfels, communications manager for the Washington State Arts Commission, an agency working in partnership with Commerce.

“It’s our responsibility to keep the arts alive because of what they do for the creative economy, what they do for us as individuals, what they do to knit communities together,” he said. “And it’s not often that this level of investment comes around for the creative sector.”

