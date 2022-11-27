“40 Year Old Man Jumping Like That”: NBA Fans Go Crazy as LeBron James and Russell Westbrook Turn Back the Clock With Unreal Athleticism for Lakers vs Spurs

How is it that LeBron James continues to defy age and its apparent limitations? He has shown as much or more vivaciousness or energy as a Rookie does. His Dominion over the ball is electric. Despite his health setbacks this season, leave it to LeBron to bounce back. There was a great play between him and Russell Westbrook during a game that had everyone’s jaw dropping.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It was another game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook showed incredible coordination during the game. LeBron picked the ball that Austin Reeves slid to the ground. He ran quickly and alley-oops it to Russell Westbrook who pulled the same trick and gave it back to LeBron. The finish was beautiful, as LeBron dunked the ball with calculated aim and with force. The crowd erupted.

Fans on social media also couldn’t keep calm. They were in awe of this veteran who is close to 40 years old and leaping on the court like that. One user wrote, “40-year-old man jumping like that”.

They expressed their admiration for the experienced and senior LeBron James and the dynamic duo that was Westbrook and LeBron.

LeBron James bounced back and how!

His availability to play was officially a game-time decision. Anthony Davis was absent due to a left calf contusion. Davis picked up the team when LeBron was recovering from his injury. Now, LeBron is filling in the blanks for him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nov 26, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Although, Darvin Ham, head coach of the Lakers hopes that this is a minor setback and would like AD back in the lineup.

LeBron James is currently in his 20th season in the league. His basketball intellect coupled with experience and dedication to an athletic body has made him a cut above the rest. LeBron is aware that his body is his number one investment. So, it has been reported that the Lakers superstar goes all out to ensure he stays fit and able.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch This Story: LeBron James Floored by Kevin Durant Ending a Man’s Career With His “Iconic” Move During Nets vs Wizards

LeBron is aspirational on many counts. But this one always takes the cake. He is the textbook example of “age is just a number”.