4 things to watch in Bears-Eagles game: Justin Fields, offense & more

(3) Will a struggling Bears defense be able to contain quarterback Jalen Hurts and an explosive Eagles offense?

Hurts is a top contender for NFL MVP this season, leading the league in passer rating (108.4), touchdown-to-interception ratio (22-3) and rushing TDs by a quarterback (10). The 2020 second-round pick from Alabama is attempting to become the second QB to top the NFL in all three categories in the Super Bowl era, joining Steve Young, who accomplished the feat for the 1994 Super Bowl Champion 49ers. Hurts has passed for 3,157 yards and rushed for 686 yards.

“He’s really clear and concise on his reads and where he wants to go with the ball,” Eberflus said. “He doesn’t mess around with a lot of different, ‘look here, look over there.’ He does a really good job of knowing where the coverage is telling him where to put the ball, and I think he delivers it on time. He’s a very accurate passer. Throws a good deep ball. I think he’s really running that offense at a high rate.”

The Eagles offense also boasts an outstanding line, running back Miles Sanders and receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. This season Sanders and Brown have become Philadelphia’s first 1,000-yard rusher and receiver, respectively, since 2014.