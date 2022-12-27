4 things Tigers need to be successful in SEC play

AUBURN — For the sixth time in the past seven years, Auburn basketball has started a season with at least 10 wins through its first 12 contests.

The Tigers (10-2) began the 2022-23 season by rattling off eight consecutive victories, holding teams to an average of 58 points per game and scoring 73. But Auburn is 2-2 since Dec. 10, with a nine-point loss against Memphis and a three-point defeat against USC being the two blemishes on its record.

All of that will prove to matter little come March, though, as the real test for the No. 23 Tigers starts Wednesday with Florida (7-5) coming to Neville Arena (6 pm CT, ESPN2) and marking the start of SEC play for Auburn. The Tigers play one more nonconference game (at West Virginia on Jan. 28), but aside from that outlier, will be tasked with handling Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky and other SEC foes the rest of the way.

Here’s what needs to happen for Auburn to be successful during the next few months.

Wendell Green Jr. to be healthy, efficient

In a game against Georgia State on Dec. 14, junior guard Wendell Green Jr. injured his foot/ankle. He hobbled off the floor with his shoe off as the final seconds ticked off the clock but ultimately didn’t miss any games, starting against USC four days later and at Washington on Dec. 21.

They clearly weren’t 100%, though. Green logged just 12 minutes against the Trojans and 21 against the Huskies, both below his season average of 24.7. He also shot a combined 2-of-13 from the field and missed all but one of his seven 3-point attempts during the two-game stretch.

Green is Auburn’s best option offensively, the end of the floor at which the Tigers struggle the most, and he needs to be at full strength for them to have a chance.

Allen Flanigan must step up

The past three games have not been particularly kind to senior wing Allen Flanigan.

Flanigan, who is now over a year removed from partially rupturing his Achilles in August 2021, shot a combined 1-of-8 from 3-point range against Georgia State, USC and Washington. They shot 37.9% from beyond the arc through the first nine games of the season.

He’s also the same player who scored 14.3 points per game in 2020-21 before his injury. Flanigan’s father and Assistant coach, Wes Flanigan, told the Montgomery Advertiser earlier this month he’s waiting for his son to have a game that officially marks his return to what he was as a sophomore.

For Auburn’s sake, that game needs to come soon.

An improved Johni Broome

Johni Broome has been a defensive force on the interior for Auburn. He’s averaging 2.8 blocks per game, which puts him in the top 10 nationally, and is consistently altering opponents’ shots around the rim.

His presence has helped Coach Bruce Pearl supplement the loss of Walker Kessler, who left for the NBA in the offseason, but with Jabari Smith Jr. also going to the league, and his 16.9 points going with him, the Tigers need their new big man to do a bit more on the Offensive end.

Broome is averaging 12.2 points per game through the first 12 games of his Auburn career, which is 4.6 points less than what he averaged at Morehead State a year ago. He’s also shooting 5.5% Worse this season. It’s not fair to ask Broome to adjust to the elevated competition so quickly, but it’s the reality of what Auburn needs him to do.

Tre Donaldson to establish himself

After practically falling out of the rotation for a brief stretch, freshman guard Tre Donaldson got an opportunity against Georgia State and seemingly grabbed hold of the backup point guard role. He’s 7-of-13 from the field during the past three games, has connected on 50% of his 3-pointers and tallied seven assists against Washington. He’s also averaging 17.6 minutes per game during that stretch.

His impact on the defensive end has been palpable, too, and a continued upward progression from Donaldson would give Pearl a reliable guard to run his offense when Green is on the bench.

Richard Silva is the Auburn beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at [email protected] or on Twitter @rich_silva18.