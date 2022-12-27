4 things Tigers need to be successful in SEC play

AUBURN — For the sixth time in the past seven years, Auburn basketball has started a season with at least 10 wins through its first 12 contests.

The Tigers (10-2) began the 2022-23 season by rattling off eight consecutive victories, holding teams to an average of 58 points per game and scoring 73. But Auburn is 2-2 since Dec. 10, with a nine-point loss against Memphis and a three-point defeat against USC being the two blemishes on its record.

All of that will prove to matter little come March, though, as the real test for the No. 23 Tigers starts Wednesday with Florida (7-5) coming to Neville Arena (6 pm CT, ESPN2) and marking the start of SEC play for Auburn. The Tigers play one more nonconference game (at West Virginia on Jan. 28), but aside from that outlier, will be tasked with handling Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky and other SEC foes the rest of the way.

