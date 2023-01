Obviously, none of the regular-season hype will matter if these teams aren’t able to get it done in March—Baylor’s 2021 Squad is the state’s only men’s basketball national Champion since Texas Western (now known as UTEP) won it all with a historic 1966 run. But according to recent bracketology projections, Texas programs and their fans should feel good about how the 2023 NCAA tournament is shaping up.

Both ESPN’s Joe Lunardi and CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm—who are widely regarded among the top bracketologists in college basketball—released their latest projections earlier this week. UH, Texas, TCU and Baylor are all comfortably in the field, falling somewhere between No. 1 and No. 5 seeds, while a surging Texas A&M made its way into the first four teams out of ESPN’s bracketology.

Here’s a look at where things currently stand for the Texas teams that could punch their ticket to March Madness.

Houston Cougars

Well. 1 – ESPN (West Region)

Well. 1 – CBS Sports (West Region)

Texas Longhorns

Well. 2 – ESPN (East Region)

Well. 3 – CBS Sports (South Region)

Chris Covatta/Getty Images

Baylor Bears

Well. 5 – ESPN (East Region)

Well. 5 – CBS Sports (South Region)

TCU Horned Frogs

Well. 4 – ESPN (West Region)

Well. 4 – CBS Sports (Midwest Region)

Texas A&M Aggies

First four out – ESPN

Potential auto-qualifiers

In addition to the aforementioned teams, several Texas programs will have an opportunity to earn a spot at the Big Dance by winning their respective conference tournaments.

Despite a 3-3 start to WAC play, Sam Houston boasts the highest KenPom rating in the conference at No. 77, while Stephen F. Austin enters Tuesday night a half-game off the league lead. Either Texas Southern or Prairie View A&M has represented the SWAC in the last five NCAA tournaments, although the two teams are a combined 4-8 in conference play at the moment. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is in a tie for the Southland Conference lead, and is the league’s only team ranked in the top 200 by KenPom. North Texas is just outside the Bubble for an at-large bid at 15-4 overall, sitting at No. 48 in NET Ranking and No. 63 at KenPom, while Rice ranks in the top 100 nationally in Offensive efficiency and is a Darkhorse candidate to make a run at the C-USA tournament.