4 takeaways from Texas Longhorn football’s 2022 Alamo Bowl loss

It’s easy to point to the fact that Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson sat this one out in favor of saving themselves for the NFL draft as the reason for Texas’ disappointing performance in Thursday night’s Alamo Bowl loss to No. 12 Washington. Because yeah, that’s probably the biggest culprit.

Without Robinson, their Doak Walker Award winner, and Johnson, the versatile running back and team leader, the Longhorns’ bread-and-butter running game showed up stale in San Antonio. Quinn Ewers ended his first season as Texas’ starter in strong fashion, and the defense disrupted things just enough to throw Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. off his game, but the defense eventually wore down and the lack of running Punch was too much to overcome .

Our takeaways from Texas’ 27-20 loss:

What this loss means

Texas ends its season with an 8-5 record, which sure doesn’t feel as good as 9-4 would have. It’ll likely mean the 20th-ranked Longhorns will end the season outside the Top 25. There are now question marks at running back and linebacker, which have been two of Texas’ top position units all season long. We’ll likely see some heavy Portal action, whether it’s current players like Xavier Worthy or Jordan Whittington heading elsewhere for changes of scenery or cases where the Longhorns bring in ready-made starters at receiver, running back, linebacker and defensive back. It means Steve Sarkisian’s first year will be remembered for going 5-7 and his second could well be the Bowl loss. And it means the Big 12 is now 1-5 in Bowl games with two to go.

Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is tackled by a host of Washington Defenders during the Longhorns' 27-20 loss Thursday night in the Alamo Bowl. Texas ended its season with an 8-5 record.

Who’ll be Texas’ lead back in 2023?

Chances are very good he’s not even on campus yet. Five-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. — like Bijan Robinson in 2020, the No. 1 high school running back prospect in the country — signed out of Florida last week, and who knows what tonight’s rushing performance means to how Steve Sarkisian works the transfer portal.

