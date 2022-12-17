4-Star WR DeAndre Moore likely to visit Texas football this weekend

A very notable development on the trail was just reported for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class heading into the weekend. Texas is now looking to get the highly touted four-star Louisville Cardinals commit and St. John Bosco wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. to campus for an Unofficial visit.

Inside Texas was the first to report that Moore is “expected to visit Texas this weekend”, which is clearly a huge occurrence given the timing of the trip if he does make it to campus in the next couple of days.

With the first National Signing Day set for next week (specifically on Dec. 21), Texas could get the final word among the in-person visits before Moore makes a final decision and signs on the dotted line.

Head Coach Steve Sarkisian, wide receivers coach/passing game Coordinator Brennan Marion, and the Longhorns have put the full-court press on Moore in the last few months. Texas made a big impression during Moore’s official visit to Austin last month, despite the Nov. 12 loss at home to the TCU Horned Frogs.

Texas was pretty relentless in this recruitment this fall as the possibility of Moore being put on flip watch first emerged in late September. After the Longhorns missed out on the four-star Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale to the Alabama Crimson Tide, Moore became a top priority at wideout for Sark and his staff.

And Texas now looks to be one of the two frontrunners in the race to flip Moore’s commitment from Louisville in the coming days along with the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia has also made a big move with Moore this fall, as the Dawgs have some connections on their staff with him and his family.

It’s also worth noting that new Louisville head Coach Jeff Brohm has tried his best to retain the commitment of Moore in the 2023 class. Brohm made a visit to see Moore in the state title game for St. John Bosco last weekend. But that might be all for naught if Texas and Georgia continue to trend as the top two schools in Moore’s final decision.

Texas currently holds commitments from 22 recruits in the 2023 class after Landing a Massive pledge from the elite five-star Denton Ryan linebacker and former Texas A&M Aggies commit Anthony Hill on Dec. 15. Two of the 22 commits in the Longhorns 2023 class are wide receivers including DeSoto five-star Johntay Cook and Aldine Eisenhower (TX) four-star Ryan Niblett.