4-star wing planning visits, but no mention of Orange

In July, Syracuse basketball offered a Scholarship to fast-rising 2024 four-star wing Tyler Betsey.

The 6-foot-8 Betsey, who has soared up the national rankings in the junior class following a Stellar AAU circuit in the spring and summer months, has seen his list of Scholarship offers balloon to nearly 30.

Blue-blue program and fellow Atlantic Coast Conference team Duke, for one, recently offered him a scholarship.

Around the time that the Orange offered Betsey, several media reports suggested that the ‘Cuse coaching staff was in consistent contact with him, and that Betsey may have been looking to set up a visit to the Hill.

Fast-forward to the present, and an article from On3 national Analyst Jamie Shaw discusses some of Betsey’s visit plans. I didn’t see Syracuse basketball noted in Shaw’s piece, although that doesn’t necessarily mean that the Orange is out of the running for Betsey.

Syracuse basketball may not be a big contender for four-star wing Tyler Betsey these days.

Betsey told Shaw that he plans to take his first official visit to Indiana sometime next month, and he’s also eyeing an Unofficial visit to Rutgers. Betsey added that he hears a lot from Duke and LSU.

According to recruiting services and Betsey’s Twitter page, his offer sheet, besides the ‘Cuse, includes Duke, LSU, Michigan State, Alabama, Memphis, UMass, Indiana, Notre Dame, Xavier, Seton Hall, Iowa, UConn, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh , Providence, Creighton, Rutgers, Rhode Island, TCU, Penn State, West Virginia, Iona, Nebraska, George Washington, St. John’s and St. Bonaventure.

Betsey is a junior at the St. Thomas More School in Oakdale, Conn. At the recently held 2022 National Prep Showcase in New Haven, Conn., Betsey earned a lot of high praise from recruiting analysts and scouts for his play.

Shaw noted that during this annual event, Betsey averaged 17 points and six rebounds per game. In grassroots basketball, they run with the New York City-based NY Renaissance in Nike’s EYBL league.

Most recruiting services rate Betsey, a small forward, in the top 75 of the 2024 class. On3 is the most bullish on him, ranking Betsey at No. 19 across the country.

We’ll certainly continue to monitor his recruiting process. I’d love to see Syracuse basketball score an official or even an Unofficial visit from Betsey.

The Orange has offered or shown interest in a wide range of 2024 high-school prospects. Elliot Cadeau, a five-star point guard out of the Link Academy in Branson, Mo., recently put Syracuse basketball in his top six.

Also not too long ago, the ‘Cuse hosted three 2024 players on official visits. They are four-star guard Jalil Bethea from Archbishop Wood Catholic High School in Warminster, Pa., four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore with Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx, NY, and four-star wing Damarius Owens, a Rochester, NY , native who competes for the Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, Ohio.