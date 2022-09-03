4-star target, guard with Stellar upside, into the top 25

One of the high-school prospects who received a Syracuse basketball Scholarship offer at the team’s recently held Elite Camp is 2025 four-star combo guard Darius Adams.

The 6-foot-3 Adams plays high-school ball in New Jersey and suits up for a terrific program out of New York City on the AAU circuit.

He was among multiple prospects in the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes who landed Orange offers at the squad’s annual Elite Camp, and it’s encouraging to see the ‘Cuse get involved with Adams so early on in his recruiting process.

Adams is entering his sophomore year at Manasquan High School in Manasquan, NJ In grassroots basketball, he runs with the Bronx, NY-based PSA Cardinals in Nike’s EYBL league.

Syracuse basketball has gotten into the mix for four-star guard Darius Adams.

According to recruiting services, Adams’ current offer sheet includes the Orange, Seton Hall, St. John’s and Fordham. Without question, his offer list will continue to grow.

As a member of the 2025 cycle, Adams can’t hear directly from college coaches until June 15 of 2023. I could envision him obtaining some offers prior to that contact period opening up, but once mid-June of next year hits, I’ m sure that Adams’ recruitment will likely blow up.

The primary recruiting services are just starting to unveil their first sets of national rankings for the 2025 class. Rivals.com, for one, published its initial 2025 national ratings not too long ago, and that recruiting Web site placed Adams as four stars and No. 25 across the country.

While he acknowledges that it’s super early in his recruiting process, Adams did say to SyracuseOnSI Publisher Mike McAllister in an interview that he “would love to see more of the campus. Probably next year. Just something I’m thinking about.”

In mid-June, 247Sports national basketball director Eric Bossi had some encouraging things to say about Adams as the Analyst discussed players from a variety of recruiting cycles.

Bossi wrote in part about this new Syracuse basketball recruit, “Adams is a skilled combo guard with terrific long-term upside. He’s a long-armed shot maker from deep who thinks the game at a high level and makes good decisions. Understandably, he needs to add a lot of strength and the added explosion that comes with that, and natural maturity will add another dimension to his already smooth game.”

In a recent tweet, MADE Hoops Scout Max Feldman said, “Darius Adams’ feel on the ball and ability to separate at each level stood out through the summer. 6-5 (guard) with a mature scoring process, dynamic pace and a fluid pull-up game.”

I’m Hopeful that Adams will continue to Forge a strong relationship with ‘Cuse coaches, and we’ll certainly track his recruitment moving forward.