4-star QB offered, men’s soccer celebration, more

Syracuse Orange football coaches have offered a Scholarship to a 2024 quarterback who is rated as four stars by one of the primary recruiting services.

Samaj Jones, a 6-foot, 200-pound quarterback, recently said via Twitter that he had received an offer from the ‘Cuse coaching staff.

The Talented dual-threat quarterback is a junior at the St. Joseph’s Preparatory School in Philadelphia.

According to recruiting services, Jones’ offers include Boston College, Louisville, Penn State, Temple, Tennessee, West Virginia, Cincinnati and Maryland, among others.

ESPN places him as four stars in the 2024 class, as well as No. 268 nationally and No. 10 at his position.

When I penned this column, Jones checked in as three stars, No. 375 overall, No. 28 at quarterback and No. 12 in Pennsylvania, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.

Other Syracuse Orange news

SU men’s soccer Championship Celebration

When Syracuse Orange men’s basketball hosts nationally ranked Virginia at the JMA Wireless Dome at 7 pm on January 30, naturally, we hope that the ‘Cuse can knock off the Cavaliers.

But there’s another fun reason to attend this Atlantic Coast Conference clash.

Per SU Athletics, prior to this game commencing, there will be a Celebration of Syracuse Orange men’s soccer, which last month captured the program’s first-ever NCAA championship.

‘Cuse fans who have a ticket to the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball versus UVA contest can attend the celebration for the soccer team.

Celebration activities will start at 5:30 pm, where fans can meet the Syracuse Orange men’s soccer coaching staff as well as players.

Men’s soccer replica uniforms will be available for purchase, and fans can have these jerseys autographed by members of the men’s soccer squad.

Additionally, the national-title Trophy will be at the Dome, with fans being able to take pictures with it. Pretty cool stuff.

NCAA/recruiting news

QB transfer who visited SU makes decision

Syracuse Orange football recently Hosted Ty Keyes, a quarterback transfer from Southern Mississippi, on an official visit.

The 6-foot-2 Keyes, though, said on social media not too long ago that he is heading to East Mississippi Community College in Scooba, Miss.

According to media reports, the ‘Cuse had offered a Scholarship to Keyes, who has three years of eligibility left and saw limited action during his time at Southern Miss.

As a member of the 2021 recruiting cycle out of Taylorsville High School in Taylorsville, Miss., Keyes was rated as four stars and the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback across the country in his class, according to ESPN.

Personally, I think that Syracuse Orange football has solid depth at quarterback heading into the 2023 season, although the ‘Cuse did miss out on a big recruiting win when in mid-December, 2023 four-star quarterback LaNorris Sellers Flipped his commitment from Syracuse Orange football to South Carolina.