4-star Philly guard plans to take official visit to ‘Cuse

Syracuse basketball 2024 recruiting target Jalil Bethea from the Philadelphia area plans to take an official visit to the Hill in the future, according to a media report.

The 6-foot-4 Bethea, described by recruiting services as a point guard or a shooting guard in the junior class, received a Scholarship offer from the Orange coaching staff in late September.

He is a top-100 national prospect and a top-20 shooting guard in the 2024 cycle, according to multiple recruiting services.

An article from 247Sports national analyst Dushawn London says that Bethea has made unofficial visits to Rutgers and UCLA, as well as an official visit to Temple.

London writes that the four-star Bethea plans to take an official visit to the ‘Cuse in the future, which is obviously highly encouraging news for the Orange in this young man’s recruitment.

Syracuse basketball faces steep competition for four-star guard Jalil Bethea.

In reviewing various recruiting Web sites, Bethea appears to hold around 20 Scholarship offers at this stage in his recruiting process. Two of his more recent offers are from Notre Dame and St. John’s.

Beyond the ‘Cuse, Bethea’s offer sheet includes Villanova, UCLA, Seton Hall, Miami, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, VCU, Mississippi State, Fairfield, Bryant, Saint Joseph’s, Jacksonville, Albany, Temple, Mount St. Mary’s, Radford and Robert Morris.

Others showing interest in Bethea, according to the 247Sports article, include 2022 national Champion Kansas, Auburn and 2019 NCAA Tournament Winner Virginia.

Bethea goes to Archbishop Wood Catholic High School in Warminster, Pa. On the AAU circuit, he competes for the Philadelphia-based Team Final in Nike’s EYBL league.

As we’ve noted before, the Team Final program also features former Orange recruiting target Robert Wright III, a 2024 four-star point guard who has verbally committed to Baylor, and 2024 four-star big man Thomas Sorber, who picked up a ‘ Cuse offer in late August.

A lot of the primary recruiting services have refreshed their 2024 national rankings recently. Over at 247Sports, Bethea is No. 80 overall.

Rivals.com has him placed at No. 80 across the country as well. At the time of this writing, the industry-generated 247Sports Composite had Bethea ranked at No. 63 nationally.

Another industry-generated rating service, the On3 Consensus, put him at No. 93 overall.

We’ll certainly continue to track Bethea’s recruitment closely, and Syracuse basketball fans are eager for him to travel to Central New York for an official visit.