4-star PG Jaland Lowe gives Panthers top-20 class

Pittsburgh Basketball adds its third commit to the 2023 recruiting class in Jaland Lowe. What does the point guard add to the Panthers?

There are two top-30 freshmen that are set to have big roles on their respective teams this season in Judah Mintz (Syracuse) and Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana). At one time, both were former commitments for Pittsburgh Basketball in the 2022 recruiting class but opted to go elsewhere.

It was a couple of setbacks on the Perimeter positions for the program, which was the main weakness this past season on the roster. The Panthers’ coaching staff did a good job this offseason in landing talented guards for the upcoming season, including top-40 freshman Dior Johnson and transfer guards, Nelly Cummings and Greg Elliott. Add returning senior guards (Jamarius Burton and Nike Sibande) and there’s plenty of depth and experience in the backcourt.

Of the five, four have no Eligibility left after this season and Johnson is a potential “one and done” candidate if things go well. So Pittsburgh needs to find multiple guards in the coming months for the 2022-23 campaign. They already landed a pair of commits in the 2023 class in wing Marlon Barnes and four-star shooting guard Carlton Carrington. And now, they added a needed ball-handler in Jaland Lowe.

Lowe is a Consensus four-star recruit, with 247sportsComposite having him in the top 100 overall. He’s a 6’1 point guard out of Missouri City, Texas who was a big riser on the AAU circuit this Summer. Lowe is a talented athlete who gets to the basket and has the potential to be a quality offensive player. His family and Coach Capel have had a previous relationship, which played a part in the program recruiting the player.

The Panthers were in early on Lowe, which paid off but it wasn’t a sure bet, with the local option SMU and Memphis also among the contenders. Both of those programs also had room available at the point guard position for a year from now. And anytime head Coach Penny Hardaway is involved on the recruiting trail, that’s difficult to overcome.

But in the end, Pittsburgh has its point guard for the 2023 class and a solid future backcourt core. With Lowe, the team is now in the top 20 of the class and could potentially add another piece or two. If the program can keep these guys from de-committing for the next few months, the Panthers are in a good situation.