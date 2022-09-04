4-star PG eyes official visit, hosed in ESPN rankings

Syracuse basketball offered a Scholarship to 2024 four-star point Robert Wright III back in March, and ever since then, the Orange has appeared to prioritize the top-50 prospect in this class.

The 6-foot-1 Wright, who plays high-school and AAU ball with teams in Philadelphia, had a stellar spring and summer in grassroots basketball and continues to see his national rankings climb, according to most recruiting services.

Wright, who for my money is a top-five point guard in the 2024 cycle, attended the ‘Cuse annual Elite Camp that was held in late August.

Besides that Unofficial visit to the Hill, Wright has taken an Unofficial visit to Maryland and recently had an official visit scheduled to Baylor, which captured the 2021 national title, according to media reports.

Syracuse basketball has recruited four-star point guard Robert Wright III hard for months now.

In a recent interview with SyracuseOnSI Publisher Mike McAllister, and other recent reports, Wright says that he is forging a strong relationship with the Orange coaching staff.

Syracuse basketball Assistant Coach Gerry McNamara is the ‘Cuse Coach who talks with Wright most frequently, per reports.

McAllister wrote in his piece that Wright is working to schedule an official visit to Central New York in the fall or winter months, which is obviously encouraging.

When Wright conducted a recent interview with On3 national Analyst Jamie Shaw, the top-flight point guard listed a handful of suitors that he Hears from the most, including the Orange, Maryland, Baylor, Louisville, Miami, Georgetown, Wake Forest and Kansas State .

Wright’s full offer sheet includes Baylor, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Georgetown, Mississippi State, Bryant, Temple, Penn State, Kansas State, Maryland, Miami, Wake Forest, Seton Hall, VCU, Wichita State, La Salle and Delaware State.

Syracuse basketball coaches watched Wright in person during NCAA live periods in recent months as he competed (and was excellent) for the Philadelphia-based Team Final in Nike’s EYBL league.

By the way, one of Wright’s AAU teammates, 2024 four-star big man Thomas Sorber, was offered by the ‘Cuse when he also attended the team’s recent Elite Camp.

A junior at Neumann-Goretti High School in Philadelphia, which won a state title during the most recent campaign, Wright at the time of this writing was ranked No. 25 overall in his class by Rivals.com, No. 32 nationally and No. 5 at point guard via On3, and No. 48 across the country per the industry-generated On3 Consensus.

However, when ESPN recently released its top 60 for the 2024 cycle, Wright was not included, which I found really surprising. What’s more, while ESPN rated him as four stars, it also placed him as the No. 28 point guards around the country in 2024.

No disrespect to ESPN, but there are not 27 point guards in this cycle who are better than Robert Wright III. Not even close.