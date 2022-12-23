4-star JUCO OL George Silva is officially a Duck

His name may not draw the same buzz as a Kadyn Proctor or Ajani Cornelius on the recruiting trail, but the Oregon Ducks just got one of the best available Offensive linemen in this 2023 class.

4-star JUCO OL George Silva signed his national letter of intent with the Ducks, joining Adrian Klemm and Co. in Eugene.

Silva is rated by 247Sports as the No. 1 JUCO OT in the 2023 class, and the No. 3 JUCO player overalls. While he may be rarely talked about in the recruiting world, it’s clear that there are few linemen with as high of a ceiling as someone like Silva.

Standing at 6-foot-7, 295 pounds, Silva is a big body that OL Coach Adrian Klemm can work with to potentially get into the starting lineup in 2023 and beyond.

George Silva’s Signing Day Profile

Player Outlook

With the Offensive line in a rebuild after losing four starters from the 2022 season, there is a chance that Silva can come to Eugene and make waves early on, cracking the starting lineup. With his size and skill, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Silva on the field a lot, whether that’s as a starter or a role player, in 2023.

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 4 90 CA O.T 247Sports Composite 4 0.8953 CA O.T Rivals 3 5.7 CA O.T ESPN AS AS CA O.T On3 Recruiting 4 91 CA O.T

Vitals

Height 6-foot-7 Weight 295 pounds Hometown La Habra, California Projected Position Offensive Tackle Class 2023 (JUCO)

Highlights

