4-star IOL Keyshawn Blackstock visit a big deal

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 12: Mel Tucker Coach of the Michigan State Spartans looks on in the first half of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Spartan Stadium on November 12, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

We are officially entering the official visit season and Michigan State football has a number of them scheduled for this weekend.

Recruits committed to other schools and top transfer targets are all planning on seeing East Lansing for the weekend of Dec. 9 as Mel Tucker is looking to upgrade the roster after a disappointing 2022 season.

One of the biggest names that will be on campus this weekend is four-star interior Offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock, a JUCO transfer. He’s the No. 1 interior Offensive lineman in the JUCO Ranks and he’s received interest from just about everywhere.

Blackstock had a visit to Penn State scheduled on Dec. 9, but he canceled that to make way for a Michigan State trip, according to Spartan Tailgate.

This is a huge development and it could show how highly he thinks of Tucker and Michigan State.

Blackstock could start immediately for Michigan State football

Gone is Jarrett Horst and both Brian Greene and Matt Carrick are also moving on after exhausting their college eligibility which means that the Spartans will have some holes to fill.

Plus, the Offensive line has needed upgrades for a couple of years now.

Bringing in Johnathan Slack, Cole Dellinger, and Stanton Ramil should help matters, but Blackstock is the type of player who could come in and start right away. I really like what I see from Ramil as a potential starter at tackle in his first couple of years, but Blackstock could start on the interior or at tackle right away. Like the second he potentially commits and signs with Michigan State.

The fact that he canceled his visit to Penn State in order to check out East Lansing is a good sign and it feels like the Spartans are in really good shape here.