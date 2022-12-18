4-Star DL commit Dylan Spencer taking OV to Texas Tech

Various recruits on flip watch is an ever-important storyline for Texas football as we approach the first National Signing Day of the 2023 cycle, which is set for Dec. 21. But it’s not all positive for head Coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff in terms of the recruits on flip watch heading into the first early signing day.

One of the blue-chip commits in the Longhorns 2023 class that is still on flip watch ahead of the first early signing day is the touted four-star Houston CE King defensive lineman Dylan Spencer.

The longest-tenured Longhorns commit in the 2023 class took another visit to an in-state school that is not the one he is currently pledged to this weekend.

Last weekend, Spencer made the trip to see head Coach Dana Holgorsen and the Houston Cougars. Houston continues to push to flip the commitment of Spencer from Texas in the coming days.

4-Star Texas football commit Dylan Spencer reportedly officially visiting Texas Tech this weekend

But there was another visit that Spencer took that is worth noting this weekend to another in-state foe. According to a report from Orangebloods on Dec. 17 (subscriber content), Spencer is making the official trip to Lubbock this weekend to see the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

This is the second visit worth talking about in as many weekends for Spencer. He also made the Unofficial trip to Fort Worth recently to see the TCU Horned Frogs. So, it’s clear that Spencer is still keeping his options open heading into the Early Signing Period next week.

And from what we’ve heard in the last couple of weeks, defensive line Coach Bo Davis and the Longhorns might not push all that hard at this point to retain Spencer’s commitment. The fact that he’s taking so many visits after Davis had already seemingly cooled this situation is an indication that he has a much greater chance of being flipped than any other commitment to the Longhorns 2023 class.

We will continue to monitor the status of Spencer’s commitment to the Longhorns 2023 class with the first signing day approaching next week. But it looks like there’s a good chance that he could be on the way out at the moment.

Texas currently has 22 high school recruits committed to the 2023 class after landing the elite five-star Denton Ryan linebacker and former Texas A&M Aggies pledge Anthony Hill on Dec. 15. There are two true defensive linemen committed to the Longhorns 2023 class including Spencer and the highly touted four-star Bergen Catholic (NJ) product Sydir Mitchell.