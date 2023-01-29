4-star defensive lineman commits to Tigers

Clemson Football just held its Elite Junior Day event. Over twenty prospects from the Class of 2024 were hosted on campus.

One of those prospects decided he was ready to end his recruitment. Champ Thompson announced his verbal commitment to Clemson last night.

Thompson is a 4-star defensive lineman Recruit in the 247Sports Composite, ranked 241st nationally. He is 6′-3” and 275 pounds. He attends Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, Georgia.

Thompson had been offered by fourteen FBS schools, including Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, and Notre Dame.

It appears that Clemson is looking at Thompson as a defensive tackle prospect, and considering his measurables, it seems likely he can get upwards of 300 pounds and play in the middle of the line.

The most interesting thing about his Hudl Highlights is that they start with Thompson playing defensive end. Realistically, he isn’t playing the same kind of competition as he will see in college, but he has the speed at 275 pounds to beat offensive tackles in high school.

Thompson’s father, Michael, played college football at Tennessee State. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

Clemson Football continues to Recruit Talent to the defensive line

Tiger Illustrated (Rivals) believes Clemson will bring in two defensive tackle prospects in this class. The Tigers gave out one of their first offers to Hevin Brown-Shuler, a 4-star from Atlanta who is ranked 72nd in the nation. If Clemson can bring in Thompson and Brown-Shuler in this class, it would be a home run.

Thompson becomes the fourth member of the 2024 class, joining Tavoy Feagin, Nathan Hauser, and Christian Bentancur. He is the first member of the defensive line group for Coach Nick Eason.

The next commitment that has been publicly announced is Blake Franks, an Offensive line prospect from Greenville, South Carolina. They plan to announce in early February.