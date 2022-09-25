4-star Davin Cosby joins the Tide 2023 recruiting class

Four-star guard prospect Davin Cosby becomes the third commit in the 2023 recruiting class for Alabama Basketball. What does he bring to the Crimson Tide?

When it comes to Perimeter players for Alabama Basketball under head Coach Nate Oats, they’re usually a variety of quality shooters and/or Athletes and defenders. And with the program becoming a nationally-ranked and NCAA Tournament contender, the ability to recruit top-100 or better prospects has become easier.

The Tide has a top-5 recruiting class, including five-star freshmen, point guard Jaden Bradley and wing Brandon Miller. And with veteran guards Jahvon Quinerly and St. Bonaventure transfer Dom Welch already seniors, there could be a lot of turnover once again on the roster.

Alabama has already gotten to work on its 2023 recruiting class, Landing three-star combo guard RJ Johnson and four-star power forward Sam Walters. And now they have commitment No. 3 in Davin Cosby.

A rising prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, Cosby is a Consensus four-star player and ranked just outside the top 100 overall. He’s a 6’5 shooting guard that can also play the three-spot in the Tide’s system. Originally from Richmond, Virginia, Cosby now resides in Raleigh, North Carolina, where two of his four Finalists (NC State and Wake Forest), also are. Virginia was the other contender, meaning that Alabama was able to keep him away from all of the homes.

Cosby is an Athletic prospect that has potential as a quality shooter. That’s a need for the program going forward and he can also become a good defender. His Offensive game has improved over the past year and if he continues to develop, can be a Hidden gem in this class. And since he’s not a current “one and done” NBA prospect, the team can have some depth to build off for the future until he’s ready to potentially take a key rotation spot himself.

Alabama is far from done targeting players in the class, as they’re contenders for a pair of top-50 prospects in forward Eric Dailey Jr. and guard Kaden Cooper. Landing at least one of them would set them up nicely for the rest of the 2023 class.