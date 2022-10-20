4-star Chris Peal commitment date set

First-year secondary Coach Fran Brown needed to land an impact secondary in his first cycle with Georgia and he is poised to do just that. Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School four-star cornerback Chris Peal will make a verbal commitment on Sunday, Oct. 23), he announced via his Twitter account. Michigan, Georgia, NC State, and South Carolina are the finalists.

Peal took an official visit to Georgia on June 3, to NC State on Sept. 10, and to Michigan on Sept. 16. There are four 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions for Peal, and all are in favor of Georgia Landing his commitment. He was in Atlanta to watch Georgia take down Oregon and he returned to Athens to see the Dawgs beat Auburn as well. Peal is rated as the nation’s No. 177 overall prospect, No. 21 cornerback, and No. 3 overall Recruit in North Carolina per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.

Peal would join a secondary class for Georgia that also includes Phenix City (Ala.) Central five-star AJ Harris, Danvers (Mass.) St. John’s Prep Top 50 safety Joenel Aguero, Miami Gulliver Prep four-star cornerback Daniel Harris, and Las Vegas Bishop Gorman four-star nickel/defensive back Justyn Rhett. In eight games as a senior, Peal has 58 carries for 468 yards and seven touchdowns, along with 22 catches for 301 yards and three touchdowns on offense, with 22 tackles, seven pass breakups, one field goal block, and three kickoff returns for 162 yards, including one returned for a touchdown. As a junior, Peal had 111 carries for 682 yards and nine rushing touchdowns, 22 catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns on offense, with 56 tackles, two interceptions, 17 pass breakups, three fumble recoveries, and one blocked punt. Below is the 247Sports Scouting Report on Peal from Aug. 2.

“Has size and frame suited for cornerback. Multi-sport profile includes strong track and field numbers. Runs 100 meters in 10.75 seconds, 200 in 21.93, and has 22-3 1/2 long jump and 44-3 triple jump. Productive three-phase player. Physical corner against pass and run. Comfortable in press coverage and able to use length and quick hands to re-route receiver. Possesses solid ball skills. Willing to fight off block to gain leverage on edge and force plays inside. Strong tackler with body control to make plays in space. Reads receivers well and can change directions. Trusts strong technique at the top of routes to make plays on the ball. Stays on hip of receiver coming out of breaks. Loves playing tight on the receiver and is physical in attacking the ball. Uses length well. Shows speed to chase down play in open field. Has to continue to work on backpedal and flipping hips to run with receiver when not in press coverage. Adding upper body strength will help accentuate jamming ability. Multi-year starter at Top 20 program. Late round NFL Draft potential.”

Not a VIP Subscriber to Dawgs247? Sign up now to get access to everything Rusty Mansell, Jordan D. Hill, and Kipp Adams have to offer on all things Georgia and access to the No. 1 site covering the Dawgs

Sign up for FREE text alerts to get breaking news on commitments, de-commitments, transfers, injuries, coaching changes, and more with our NEW text alert system available to all registered users and VIP subscribers. Click Here to become a FREE registered user and Click Here if you are already a VIP Subscriber then follow these directions to set up your text alerts.