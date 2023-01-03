4-Star Center James Brown Commits to UNC Men’s Basketball; Gives Carolina Top 2024 Class

Less than a week after earning a commitment from five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau, Carolina reeled in yet another highly-regarded 2024 prospect. Four-star center James Brown, ranked as the No. 27 overall player in the country by 247 Sports, committed to Carolina on Monday. With Brown, Cadeau and four-star forward Drake Powell, UNC now has the No. 1 recruiting class for 2024.

Extremely Grateful and Blessed to announce my commitment to the University of North Carolina!! Thank you to all of those who have helped me get to this point!! #goheels🐏 pic.twitter.com/aMl4D3XKlS — James Brown13 (@JamesBrown13_24) January 2, 2023

Originally from Chicago, the 6-9 Brown committed to the Tar Heels over offers from Illinois, Michigan State, Missouri and Notre Dame, among others.

“You’re probably wondering: why North Carolina?” Brown wrote in a column for Inside Carolina. “It’s honestly not that complicated — at UNC everything was bigger than basketball.”

Brown credited his commitment to his relationships with head coach Hubert Davis and assistant coach Sean May.

“From the moment we got on the phone, [Davis] just gave the vibes of being a real genuine person,” said Brown. “That made an impression — he showed that he really cared and he didn’t even know me that well, and had no idea if I’d eventually end up playing for him. He was just trying to help a young player improve.

“My relationship with Coach Sean May is pretty similar,” Brown went on. “We talk a lot and our basketball conversations are about how I played in a certain game, what I can do to counter the defense, or how I can avoid certain situations. They’re genuine and intentional people and I love that about them.”

Brown said he was “blown away” by his official visit to Chapel Hill, and described the campus as a “beautiful place.”

“You walk in the building and look up at the banners, see all the history of UNC basketball, and it honestly tugs at you,” he said. “It kind of invites you to be a part of it. And I know they talk about it a lot, but it really does feel like a family. There were former players there during the visit, players’ parents, friends, spouses, and everyone.”

Brown also acknowledged positive relationships with younger members of the current team, including freshmen Tyler Nickel, Seth Trimble, Jalen Washington and Seth Trimble.

Featured image via Inside Carolina/Jim Hawkins

Chapelboro.com does not charge subscription fees, and you can directly support our efforts in local journalism here. Want more of what you see in Chapelboro? Let us bring free local news and community information to you by signing up for our biweekly newsletter.

Related