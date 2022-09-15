4-star big man, a ‘must-see’ player, to officially visit

Syracuse basketball coaches offered a Scholarship to fast-rising 2023 big man Drew Fielder at the end of August, and these days the Orange is among the suitors recruiting the top-100 player the hardest, according to media reports.

Just in the last couple of days, the fall recruiting period opened up, allowing college coaches the opportunity to visit with priority recruits in off-campus settings.

Recruiting guru and Stockrisers.com founder Jake Weingarten noted in a recent tweet that the Syracuse basketball coaching staff was among the teams that have already visited the 6-foot-9 Fielder at his prep school on the west coast.

USC’s Andy Enfield, Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg, Kansas, Miami, and Colorado will be at Southern California Academy today for breakout senior Drew Fielder, a source told @Stockrisers. Syracuse, Iowa, among the many in last week. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) September 12, 2022

The talented power forward/center, an Idaho native, is a senior at the Southern California Academy in Northridge, Calif. Fielder received a lot of high praise from national analysts and scouts for his play in recent months as a member of the Los Angeles-based West Coast Elite in the Under Armor Association league.

Drew Fielder, a 2023 four-star big man, will soon make a trip to Syracuse basketball.

Fielder has already made an official visit to Southern California. Per an article from Bryce Kelly of SyracuseOnSI, Fielder will take an official visit to Providence on September 16 and then head on an official visit to the Orange on September 23.

Without question, it’s an encouraging sign that Fielder will travel to Central New York. That being said, he holds nearly 30 scholarship offers, according to recruiting services, and has a wide range of impressive suitors.

Kelly wrote in his piece that, at present, Fielder is hearing from squads such as the ‘Cuse, USC, Providence, Iowa, TCU, Nebraska, Boise State and Miami.

In a recent interview with high-school hoops writer Zach Smart, Fielder said those teams recruiting him the hardest include Syracuse basketball, Southern Cal, Providence, Miami, Iowa, St. Mary’s, TCU, Nebraska and Boise State.

As the fall recruiting period recently commenced, and college coaches, recruiting experts, Scouts and others could watch high-school prospects in person at open gyms, On3 national Analyst Jamie Shaw published a story where he detailed a half-dozen guys in the 2023 cycle who are on his “must-see” list.

Shaw included Fielder here, noting that the Syracuse basketball recruiting target tallied averages of 10.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game during the Under Armor Association Championships earlier this summer.

Numerous of the primary recruiting Web sites place Fielder within the top 125 in the 2023 class. He recently entered the top 100 in his cycle, according to the updated 2023 national rankings from The Circuit.