4 RBs New Orleans Saints should consider at 2022 NFL trade deadline

With the news that running back Mark Ingram II is expected to miss 3 to 4 weeks with a knee injury, the New Orleans Saints could be in the market for another backfield option. They have brought in several ball-carriers throughout the season including Latavius ​​Murray, Devine Izigbo and Jordan Howard. For now, the depth chart includes Alvin Kamara and Dwayne Washington on the 53-man roster with Jordan Howard and Jake Funk on the practice squad.

If the search was on before Ingram’s injury, it’s reasonable to believe it would only intensify now. With the NFL trade deadline just around the corner, here are four options New Orleans could pursue: