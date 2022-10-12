4 questions for BYU Women’s basketball heading into the 2022-23 season

It’s a new era for Women’s hoops at BYU.

Much has changed since last season’s 26-4 finish and WCC regular season title. Following a first round exit in the NCAA tournament, head Coach Jeff Judkins Retired after more than two decades in Provo, four impact Seniors graduated and two time Defending conference player of the year Shaylee Gonzales transferred to Texas, leaving the program in surprisingly unfamiliar territory.

Now, Amber Whiting is at the helm of the Cougars for their WCC Swan song, inheriting a young roster eager to maintain its status as a perennial league force. Here are four storylines to watch heading into the season.

What can we expect from Amber Whiting in year one?

It’s rare for anyone to go straight from coaching high school to leading a Division-I program — especially without any prior collegiate coaching experience — but that’s exactly what Whiting did upon her hiring at BYU in May.

Whiting has been given a Monster task in replacing Judkins, the reigning conference Coach of the year and winningest Coach in school history. Such a charge becomes even more challenging when factoring in the heavy loss of production from last year and the current need to fill four new starting spots in the lineup, not to mention preparing for impending Big 12 membership.

As a true freshman in regards to college coaching experience, there are sure to be growing pains as Whiting settles into the job. Easing the pressure will be Whiting’s newly hired assistants Aaron Kallhoff and Morgan Bailey, who joined associate head Coach Lee Cummard on a strong staff that will make the transition between regimes Smoother and help Whiting develop into the Coach that BYU needs for years to come.

It will be interesting to see how Whiting adjusts her style to the college game, how she grows throughout her debut season and what kind of culture begins to develop within the program under her watch.

Can Lauren Gustin carry the load on offense?

BYU’s Lone returning starter is Gustin, a two-time First Team All-WCC selection and All-American Honorable mention. The junior power forward has averaged 11 points and 12 boards per game over two seasons at BYU, shooting an efficient 50.7% from the field last year while serving as one of the nation’s most prolific rebounders.

Although always a valuable contributor, Gustin’s play was often overshadowed by her flashier teammates Gonzales, Paisley Harding and Tegan Graham, as the Cougars had a seemingly endless number of offensive weapons in their arsenal. Only Gustin remains today, and the Cougars will have to lean on her more than ever before both on and off the court as Gus

Which players will make the jump into the starting five?

What will the identity of this team look like?