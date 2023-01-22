‘4 Putts and a Funeral’: 27 Years Later, Golf Fans Reminisce About a Legendary Adam Sandler Movie

The year 1996 marked the pro debut of Tiger Woods. Undoubtedly, it was a prominent year for the sport of golf. However, apart from the Hall of Famer’s debut, the world of golf was also introduced by one of the finest Hollywood movies based on the 18-hole sport, Happy Gilmore. The Adam Sandler movie was so great, that fans on Twitter still reminisce about it 27 years later.

Prior to the legendary sports Comedy movie, not many flicks were released based on the golf theme. However, the Dennis Dugan-directed movie won the hearts of the golf world with its humor and relation to golf and ice hockey.

How much golf was involved in Happy Gilmore?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Adam Sandler played the role of the main character named Gilmore. He aspires to be a hockey player but is advised by Chubbs Peterson, a Retired Tour pro who quit the sport after his hand was cut by an alligator, to try the sport of golf.

His newfound journey turns quite positive as Gilmore’s unorthodox playing style turns out to be successful. His road eventually leads him to the Masters and evidently enough, Gilmore claims the Green Jacket. The conclusion of the movie was shot at Augusta National Golf Club.

The movie’s relation to the sport with Sandler’s comic timing won the hearts of the golf world. Earlier today, Golf Digest’s Twitter handle posted a picture from the movie, which involved Happy Gilmore and Chubbs Peterson, who was played by former Emmy award nominee Carl Weathers.

They captioned it by asking their followers, “Name the movie. Wrong answers only“. Following their tweet, the fans did not disappoint. The fans shared a series of humorous replies. Some fans sarcastically called the movie ‘The Shawshank Redemption’while another fan joked it was the thrillerJaws‘.

Meanwhile, another fan shared about how he lost the difference between fiction and reality. As per the fan, they actually believed that Chubbs Peterson only had one hand. With many more wild reactions on Peterson’s woody hand, Let’s take a look at what others had to say.

27 years later, golf fans remember Happy Gilmore

What did the fans name the legendary movie? Let’s take a look:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What are your memories from the humorous movie? Share them in the comments section below.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch This Story: Paige Spiranac Shockingly Exposes Phil Mickelson’s Bizarre Behavior