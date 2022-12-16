4 players Aggies must get in transfer Portal

Jimbo Fisher, head coach of Texas A&M football, will certainly use the college football transfer Portal to strengthen and elevate his squad. That is not unexpected given that if they use the Portal wisely, the Aggies are sure to sign up a substantial number of new and impactful players. That would enable the program to do much better than it did in 2022. Here we will discuss the four players whom Texas A&M football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 college football season.

Coach Fisher has demonstrated to Texas A&M fans that when everything is functioning well, there is the potential for success. To illustrate, the team’s recent upset win against top-ranked LSU showed that while the program may be struggling, it is not out of the running for national recognition and achievements.

Fisher will have a head start on preparing for the next season. Despite finishing with a losing record for the first time since joining the SEC in 2012, the Aggies have promising young players. These include guys such as Conner Weigman, Evan Stewart, Kam Dewberry, and Bryce Anderson, who could become key contributors in the future.

Of course, while relying on young talent to improve is very important, the Aggies also need experienced players who can help elevate the program when the 2023 season kicks off. Keep in mind that Texas A&M football is not looking to rebuild. Remember that the team was ranked in the top five of the College Football Playoff just two years ago, and Fisher was given a large contract worth $75 million to leave Florida State five years ago.

Now let us look at the players whom Texas A&M football should try to get in the 2023 transfer portal.

1. Mason Cobb (Oklahoma State, LB)

Mason Cobb’s announcement that he would be departing Stillwater after three seasons surprised the Big 12 community. Cobb, a one-year starter at linebacker for Oklahoma State, will still be eligible for two more years wherever he lands.

He led the Cowboys with 96 tackles and 13 tackles for loss during the previous campaign. He also had two sacks, an interception, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble. Cobb recorded double-digit stops in three games and was one of the Cowboys’ Captains in 2022.

This makes sense for Texas A&M football since its No. 1 transfer priority should be a linebacker. Edgerrin Cooper and Chris Russell were essential members of the front seven, but Cooper has the option to enter the NFL Draft now that he is eligible. Even if they were to come back, Tarian Lee Jr. and Andre White Jr. both chose to join the transfer Portal as graduates. This means that there is no depth beyond Cooper and Russell. That’s where Cobb comes in.

The Aggies are hosting transfer LB Mason Cobb this weekend. They led OSU with 96 tackles last season 👀 pic.twitter.com/b9UuXDXzNQ — Barstool Texas A&M (@BarstoolTexasAM) December 7, 2022

2. Tommy Brockermeyer (Alabama, OT)

Trey Zuhn and Reuben Fatheree may have the potential to become key players on the Texas A&M football Offensive line, but this cannot be taken for granted based on their performance last season. Tommy Brockermeyer, a redshirt freshman from Fort Worth, is a promising young Offensive lineman who may be among the top prospects in the Portal this offseason.

Despite having limited experience, playing only 19 snaps in two games, Brockermeyer has the size, footwork, and potential to become a first-round Talent with the right coaching. It is possible that Brockermeyer will return to Texas to play for another high-profile school. In fact, he’s currently trending towards TCU, but the Aggies could still pull off a coup if they wanted. His father, Blake Brockermeyer, is a Texas Legend and his middle brother, Luke, played for the Longhorns last season as a middle linebacker.

3. Clayton Smith (Oklahoma, DE)

Texas native Clayton Smith entered the Portal after completing his two years at Oklahoma. They will have two years of eligibility left and may benefit from a change of environment. During his time at Oklahoma, Smith saw limited playing time, participating in four games as a rotational pass rusher in both 2021 and 2022. He recorded five tackles and two tackles for loss in total. His best performance was against Nebraska, where he made four tackles.

Smith, who is 6’4 and weighs 232 pounds, was initially recruited as an edge rusher but also played as an inside linebacker. He was a highly regarded 4-star prospect, ranked as the No. 2 edge rusher in the Nation and the No. 38 overall player in the Nation by 247 Sports. He would be a terrific addition to the Texas A&M football defense.

4. Nick Elksnis (Florida, TE)

Nick Elksnis from Florida has potential due to his four years of eligibility and tall frame. Despite not recording any statistics last season, Elksnis comes from an offense that frequently uses two tight ends, with one lining up in a three-point stance. The Aggies currently have freshman Jake Johnson, but they may be in need of a more traditional in-line Blocker following the departure of Max Wright.

Elksnis, a redshirt freshman from Jacksonville, Florida, initially committed to Penn State before signing with the Florida Gators in the class of 2021. He played in four games as a true freshman before redshirting the following year. Elksnis had the opportunity to move up the depth chart earlier this year while the Florida team faced depth issues at tight end. However, he suffered a broken scapula during spring camp and was not able to play until the start of fall practices. He appeared in four games and played a career-high of 10 offensive snaps against Eastern Washington, but suffered an upper-body injury in that matchup and has not played since. Having him join Texas A&M football would be a considerable addition in their Offensive depth.