4 Pitt volleyball players named AVCA All-Americans

One the eve of Pitt volleyball’s Final Four match against Louisville, Courtney Buzzerio and Serena Gray have been named first-team All-Americans by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. It is the first time two Pitt players were named to the AVCA first team.

Also, Pitt’s Valeria Vazquez Gomez and Rachel Fairbanks were named to the second and third teams for the first time in their careers. The four All-America selections tied the program record set last season.

Buzzerio leads Division I in hitting percentage (.329) among players with more than 900 attempts. No hitter in a Power 5 conference has had a higher hitting percentage on as many attempts since 2013. Her workload includes 448 kills on 985 attempts.

Gray has led Pitt into the Final Four by making 30 kills on .391 swings while leading the team in service aces (.33 per set) and blocks (.93 per set).

Pitt will meet fellow ACC co-champion Louisville on Thursday in the Panthers’ second consecutive NCAA Tournament Final Four appearance. The match is expected to start at 9:30 pm at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. It will follow the other semifinal matching Texas and San Diego.