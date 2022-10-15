4 of Timberwolves starting 5 make BR Top 100 NBA Players

The Minnesota Timberwolves have done a lot of work this off-season. From the moment that the Timberwolves lost their NBA Playoffs series to the Memphis Grizzlies, the team has been designing and debating the best ways to enhance their roster for a longer postseason run. To kick off the new-and-improved Timberwolves roster, the team did not hesitate to trade for Utah Jazz All-Star center Rudy Gobert.

Of course, the compensation of players and Picks necessary to execute the trade gave the Timberwolves plenty of room to reassemble a new group of players who would complement the new core. In fact, the chance may have allowed the Timberwolves to build one of the best rosters in the NBA for the 2022-23 NBA season. That is already showing up in the eyes of NBA pundits, as four of the Timberwolves’ starting five players are named among Bleacher Reports Top-100 players.

As the Minnesota Timberwolves finalize their roster and prepare for their season opener as the team hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, October 19 at 7:00 pm CT at Target Center, Let’s step back and take one final look at four of the Timberwolves starting five who are expected to perform among the NBA’s Top-100 players this season.

While last night’s first look at KAT and Gobert together was very, very underwhelming, there were a few possessions that hinted at what a functional version of positioning and spacing could look like in the Wolves starting lineup. This play being a good example, I think. pic.twitter.com/IflXE2Q2Ed — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) October 15, 2022

Number 80

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard D’Angelo Russell probably should be a bit higher on this list than at 80. There is a bias in NBA circles to give new rookies the benefit of the doubt while undervaluing proven NBA veterans. DLo is one such Veteran who appears to be getting short-changed.

The Timberwolves roster may have changed significantly, but DLo remains the glue guy who will pull all of the pieces together. So far in practices and in preseason games, he appears to be heading in the right direction. The Timberwolves have the right players, but like a Symphony orchestra, Russell is now the conductor who must lead this team to the Promised land.

Since joining the Timberwolves, DLo’s production has waned each season. I look for that to reverse this year, as he will find that he will need to assert himself on the Offensive side of the court to ensure that his teammates get open shots. As long as Russell can coax his three-point shot to remain north of 36 percent accuracy, he will have a solid chance at finishing the season with 21.0+ points per game and 7.2+ assists per game. I think he can do it.