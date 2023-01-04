4 NFL Teams Playing for Right to Play Houston Texans Next Season

We know the Houston Texans won’t be playing beyond this weekend.

The Texans visit the Indianapolis Colts, wrapping up the current NFL season against the same team they started with.

But with both teams eliminated from playoff contention, each is really only playing for draft position, with Houston holding the right to the top overall pick at this point.

Not that it’s a very valuable pick…apparently.

