4 needs the Carolina Panthers must fill during the 2023 NFL Draft

What needs do the Carolina Panthers need to fill during the 2023 NFL Draft?

With the regular season concluded, the Carolina Panthers now shift their focus towards the offseason. More specifically, the 2023 NFL Draft.

The draft is one of the most drama-filled, yet highly anticipated events in sports. This is due to the amount of hype surrounding high-profile college prospects who have displayed their worth to be selected high and to be one of the potential reasons their new respective professional teams reach the Promised land.

The draft process features multiple events precluding the event itself, with all-star events such as the NFLPA Bowl, the East-West Shrine Game, and the Senior Bowl. Following these is the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana.

This is where teams will get their first glances and opportunities to talk to prospects that could be potential fits for their franchise while demonstrating their athletic ability.

Carolina will be going through this exact process as well as 31 other teams. As of right now, there has yet to be a head coach named for the franchise as the Senior Bowl approaches. Once that new appointment is confirmed, they may have plenty of influence as to what type of players end up on the Panthers.

The organization is entering a very crucial offseason with plenty of needs on both sides of the ball. However, they are not far off from being a contender.

With that in mind, here are four draft needs the Panthers must fill during the upcoming NFL Draft in late April.