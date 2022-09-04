4 Men’s Soccer Scores Two Unanswered to Beat Northern Michigan

Next Game: Maryville 9/11/2022 | 2:30 PM Sept. 11 (Sun) / 2:30 PM Maryville

MARQUETTE, Mich. – Despite trailing early in the match, the No. 4 The University of Indianapolis men’s soccer team battled back and took down the Northern Michigan Wildcats by a final of 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at the NMU Soccer Field in Marquette, MI. With the win, the Hounds now jump up to 2-0-1 on the year while the Wildcats fall to 1-2-1.

HOW IT HAPPENED

For the first time this season, it was the Greyhounds who had to climb out of an early deficit. The Wildcats netted the opening goal of the game in just the 20th minute off a kick that slid by a diving Joey Schrand in goal.

However, UIndy came storming back in the 43rd minute when Mason Stearns shot deflected off the hands of the keeper and allowed Cole Rainwater to meet the rebound and put the equalizer into the net.

With the match all tied up, it took UIndy until the 59th minute to score the go-ahead goal to put the Wildcats away in Marquette. Off a Stolen pass from Michael Tselios , Stearn received the ball towards the top of the penalty box and fired a shot that bounced across the grass and rolled by the keeper into the bottom right corner. The Greyhounds held steady on defense and locked up the win.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

-The Hounds led the way with 11 shots while NMU had only six

-A total of 20 fouls were called in the match, with UIndy having a game-high 12

– The Wildcats were given a red card in the 86th minute

-Schrand picked up the win in net with three saves

UP NEXT

The Hounds will return home to Key Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11 for a battle against No. 25 Maryville in a conference clash.