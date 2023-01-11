4 Manchester United players with the most goal contributions this season (January 2023)
Premier League Giants Manchester United are currently enjoying an incredible run of form in the ongoing 2022-23 season. The Red Devils have now won eight consecutive games in all competitions, their longest winning streak since the 2018-19 season.
Much of the credit has to go to Dutch tactician Erik ten Hag. He has been able to turn their campaign around after a Rocky start as well as revive the form of his players.
Some of the Red Devils’ players seem to have reinvented themselves under the Dutchman and have picked up form as the season enters the business end.
Without further ado, let’s take a look at the top four Manchester United players who currently have the most goal contributions this season.
#4 Anthony Martial
Martial currently has one of the highest goal contributions for the Red Devils this season despite playing just 645 minutes of football.
The French striker has registered a combined total of five goals and two assists in all competitions this season. He has three goals in the Premier League with one goal each in the UEFA Europa League and Carabao Cup.
#3 Bruno Fernandes
Eriksen has the second-highest goal contributions for the Red Devils, with 10 in total. He has scored two goals and provided eight assists in all competitions.