4 Liverpool players with the most goal contributions this season (January 2023)

Liverpool have had quite a challenging 2022-23 football campaign, as the Reds haven’t been as dominant as they have been in previous seasons.

Jurgen Klopp’s team has had a relatively slow start to the ongoing season. This has seen them suffer a couple of avoidable defeats in the Premier League.

As it stands, the Merseyside team are currently sixth on the log, with 28 points after 17 games. They are, however, still in the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup.

Despite their not-too-consistent form this season, a couple of players are still able to shoulder the responsibility of the team.

Without further ado, this article will take a look at four Liverpool players who have registered the most goals and assists in all competitions.

#4 Andy Robertson