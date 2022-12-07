4 Important Stats to Track

In football, five factors are widely recognized as the most valuable in determining who wins a game — efficiency, explosiveness, field position, finishing drives, and turnovers.

In basketball, there are four factors widely recognized as influential as well, both on the offensive end and the defensive end. The four factors are:

Shooting: You’ve got to score points to win, and you’ve got to shoot the ball to score points, so this is obviously vital. One good way to measure is effective field goal percentage (eFG%), which is like the traditional field goal percentage (field goal makes divided by field goal attempts), except it also accounts for the fact that there is more value in a three- pointer than a two-pointer. True shooting percentage is also a good statistic here.

Turnovers: Just like football, there are only a limited number of possessions in each basketball game. Not even having a chance to throw the ball at the basket is a loss for you and a win for your opponent. The best way to measure this is turnover rate, which measures total turnovers against total possessions. That is, how many of the available possessions in a game are you just wasting or forcing your opponent to waste?

Offensive rebounds: We’ve established that shooting is important and possessions are important. Offensive rebounds are like a free play at the carnival. You get two attempts to score on one possession instead of just one. This is measured by Offensive rebounds as a percentage of the rebounds that were available.

Free throws: Free throws do two things. They give you a high percentage look at a scoring chance. You might be a 40% shooter from the field but an 80% shooting from the stripe. You’ll take your two points at the stripe. The other thing free throws do is cause foul trouble. This either puts a team’s good players on the bench (a good thing) or causes them to play defense differently (also a good thing).

The Hokies are now 9-1 after Sunday’s win against North Carolina. They’ll get tested twice more in non-conference play when Dayton visits on Wednesday night and in Brooklyn next weekend against Oklahoma State.

From there, it’s a couple of buy games and into the thick of ACC play, a meatgrinder of a Sprint to the finish.

With 10 games under their belt, it’s a good idea to check in on these four factors. Keep in mind, while the Hokies have played 10 games, several of those have been against poor competition.

Whether these numbers are good or bad doesn’t necessarily mean flashing green lights or flashing red warning lights, but they are just something to keep an eye on as we get closer to the toughest part of the schedule.

Let’s dive in.