4-H Home Arts Project starts thrifting | Hadleigh Bolton | Columnist
Home Arts is Lucky Clover 4-H’s newest project, and this week we meet the thrifting instructor, Allie Andersen.
Thrifting, or Thrift store shopping, will be a hands-on experience where 4-Hers get to try their hand at thrifting and learn about its many benefits.
To start with, thrifting is an easy and fun way to save money. Thrifters find gently used clothes and other items at a better price than retail stores.
Local junior high student Hadleigh Bolton is one of two elected Los Olivos Lucky Clover 4-H Club Reporters who reports on the program each month.
