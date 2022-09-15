4-H Gears Up For Arts Camp at Camp Kenwood

GET YOUR ART PUMPIN’. 4-H is hosting an arts camp for kids in grades 5-8 at Camp Kenwood in the Valley at the end of September. (Photo via Unsplash)

4-H is stretching its art muscle at Kamp Kenwood this September. For the first time, youth ranging from grades 5-8 will be able to attend an arts and crafts camp hosted by 4-H to explore and express their creativity. Various oriented art sessions will be loads of fun with areas like drawing and painting plus photography and performing arts activities.

The program is oriented to allow the attendees to find an art form for them on Saturday they enjoy most and continue to work on it into Sunday. That way, art Campers can continue to learn and explore their favorite art activity.

4-H is making this camp available to students in Barron, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, and Trempealeau counties. After the event, families are invited to attend an art showcase at 2:30pm on Sunday, Sept. 25 to view all the art created over the weekend event.

Kamp Kenwood is roughly 23 Acres of forested land located overlooking Lake Wissota in Chippewa County. The historical camp was founded in the 1940s by farming families, Farmers Union organizations, and local cooperatives, and will serve as a wonderful location for students to explore their creativity.

Cost of admission is $55 per attendee, including food, lodging, and supplies over the two-day camp. Camp begins Sept. 24 and goes through Sept. 25.

Register today at wi.4honline.com.