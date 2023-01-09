4 golf Skorts under $10 to spice up your outfits

Golf skirts under $10? Yes, please! Courtesy

Dick’s Sporting Goods is having a New Year’s sale, and every savvy golf shopper knows offseason browsing is the best way to save some extra coin. With hundreds of colors, lengths and styles on sale, your closet will be set for the upcoming warm seasons.

One of my favorites is the CALIA Women’s Golf 16″ Birdie Skort, and it just so happens to also be the least expensive Skort in this list at only $6.96! These deals are too great to pass up. Hurry before your size sells out. What are you waiting for? Here are four stylish and fun Skorts that are sure to gain compliments on your next warm golf sesh.

You can also click here to browse items in our Pro Shop.

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

CALIA Women’s Golf 16″ Birdie Skort $6.96 This skirt breathes with you as you move, and it’s wrinkle resistant. There are also four pockets in this skirt — which is incredible. SHOP HERE

Lady Hagen Women’s 16″ Side Ruching Golf Skort $9.07 The Lady Hagen is Moisture wicking to keep you fresh and clean on and off the course. The ruching is a stylish touch as well. SHOP HERE

Tail Women’s 16.5” Floral Print Golf Skort $9.07 The pleated design on the Tail Women’s Floral skirt is timeless and classic on the golf course. SHOP HERE

Slazenger Women’s Tech Pleated 15” Golf Skort $9.77 HydroDri® technology pulls moisture away from the skin’s surface to keep you dry and comfortable. A simple skirt with smart technology. SHOP HERE