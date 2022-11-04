4 evident 2023 NFL Draft needs through eight games

The best way to start this section is to say Harrison Bryant is okay for what he is. They put together some solid blocking reps against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, but with breakout tight end David Njoku sidelined, neither Bryant nor Pharaoh Brown saw a target.

Bryant has been underwhelming as a receiver, letting a handful of tight window opportunities fall off his hands this season. Unlike Njoku who has an Athletic ceiling worth developing and taking a chance on, their length and lack of athleticism of Bryant do not give him a Massive upside to bank on.

Brown is a horrid blocker. In two games already this season, Brown has given up a nasty hit on quarterback Jacoby Brissett that has resulted in a turnover. Do not expect him to be on the roster beyond 2022.

While the Browns have expanded and run more 11 personnel (one tight end, one running back) this season, they still have found their bread-and-butter in 12 personnel (two tight ends, one running back) as it forces the defense to match their personnel accordingly.

This creates mismatches for the offense. If a team matches 12 personnel by bringing another linebacker on the field, they have a mismatch in the passing game. If that team sticks in nickel and uses an added defensive back to account for that second tight end, the run game finds an advantage.

But for this to continue to work, the Browns need a consistent second tight end to see the field with Njoku who can instill fear into opposing defenses. Bryant is not that guy. He has his versatility to move into the backfield and operates as a fullback, but he is not scaring any defense on passing downs. And he is under contract for only one more season beyond 2022.

This could cause the Browns to look to add a new TE2 this Spring.