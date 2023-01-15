4 Divisional Round scenarios for the Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are through to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs after an incredible comeback to beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night.

The Jaguars are now 5-2 all-time in Wild Card Weekend games and — after Monday — will be one of eight teams left with a chance to reach Super Bowl LVII.

Who they’ll play next weekend depends entirely on how the two other AFC playoff games shake out Sunday. At 1 pm ET, the second-seeded Buffalo Bills will host the seventh-seeded Miami Dolphins. In the primetime game, the sixth-seeded Baltimore Ravens will travel to play the third-seeded Cincinnati Bengals.

Between those two games are four possible outcomes and each one would line up a different opponent for the Jaguars in the Divisional Round.

Here are those four scenarios along with the likelihood that they come to fruition (based on FiveThirtyEight’s Elo forecast):