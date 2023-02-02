4 Derek Carr trade including a huge 2023 NFL Draft shift

The Las Vegas Raiders are trying to find a trade partner for Derek Carr, and here are four scenarios that could benefit them, Carr, and the other team.

The Derek Carr Era with the Las Vegas Raiders has come to an end, as he will make his final appearance in the Silver and Black during the Pro Bowl festivities. It is not often that a team is so quick to get rid of a Pro Bowl player, especially with a watered-down quarterback position in the NFL, but here we are.

Las Vegas is trusting that Josh McDaniels and David Ziegler know what they are doing, this after going 6-11 after taking over a playoff team the year before. McDaniels has yet to prove he knows what to do with a roster, or win games on a consistent level, and I believe the hope is that a change at quarterback will turn things around for him and the franchise.

As of now, Las Vegas has not made any kind of noise in terms of teams they may be talking to in terms of a trade for the nine-year veteran. However, if a trade does come down, here are four likely suitors that could land the four-time Pro Bowl player.

Here, we look at four trade scenarios that could send Carr Packing in 2023.