(4) Cape Fear volleyball Downs (5) Croatan to get to 3A fourth round

— At a school where girls sports have been great lately — the softball team is consistently one of the state’s best, the girls basketball team is coming off a breakout season, and the girls tennis team is the reigning 3A state Champion — maybe it was just Cape Fear volleyball’s turn.

The Colts are in the midst of their best season ever, and it’ll continue on Saturday as they head to the fourth round of the NC High School Athletic Association volleyball Playoffs for the first time.

Cape Fear defeated visiting Croatan 3-1 (25-27, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21) in Thursday’s third round.

Fifth-seeded Croatan (20-6) took the first set by a slim margin, but fourth-seeded Cape Fear (22-3) started to flex its advantage at the net soon after, winning the next three sets.

The visiting Cougars, Champions of the Coastal Conference, were up 13-5 in the fourth set, but the Colts, Champions of the United 8 Conference, roared back with eight straight points to tie, and never looked back.

Cape Fear will head to top-seeded JH Rose on Saturday in the “elite 8” round of the 3A playoffs. The Rampants are last year’s 3A East runner-up. On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded Cedar Ridge will host third-seeded Hunt.