4 bold predictions for the 2022-23 NBA season

The Denver Nuggets did what they had to do and gave two-time MVP Nikola Jokic a Supermax extension. They’re also getting Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back from injury, which means they head into the 2022-23 NBA season with very high expectations. Here we will discuss four bold predictions for the Nuggets in the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Nuggets are complete. On some level, that’s all that matters. Remember that the Nuggets still managed to avoid the play-in tournament last season despite not having both Murray and Porter. Now, the Nuggets welcome both stars back, and they give this Squad a much-needed boost in their playoff aspirations.

At the helm will be Jokic, who’s surely relieved to have his two running mates back on the court after carrying his Squad the last two seasons. The big Serbian can transform any game and win almost entirely on his own. With Denver’s version of a Big Three finally whole again, the sky’s the limit for this team.

Of course, that’s assuming Murray and Porter are both completely healthy. As such, we expect that they will most likely be load managed throughout the season. Additionally, Michael Malone is a strong coach who really connects with his players. All things considered, the Nuggets are expected to go deep next spring, with better chances of making a lot of noise.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Nuggets in the 2022-23 NBA season.

4. Michael Porter Jr.’s back holds up

Is Porter’s back problem a long-term problem, or is it completely resolved? Remember that his lower back injury delayed him a week into his collegiate career, cost him spots in the 2018 NBA Draft, and limited him to nine games last season. His lucrative contract means there’s a lot riding on his ability to stay upright in more ways than one.

Recall that although he’s very talented, Porter was selected 14th overall in 2018 precisely because of his health concerns. However, during the 2020-21 season, he averaged 19.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 3-pointers while he was generally healthy. He also shot 54.2 percent from the field and 79.1 percent from the foul line. Those numbers certainly aren’t anything to scoff at.

Michael Porter Jr. is looking a lot like the guy who averaged 19 points on 45% from 3 two seasons ago. Dramatically raises the ceiling for the Denver Nuggets if he’s at that level again, or even better. pic.twitter.com/52q5InQZPA — Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) October 13, 2022

Porter is expected to be ready for the start of the season after a complete summer of recovery. Still, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Nuggets take a conservative approach with him as the season progresses. If he can remain healthy, though, there’s no question about him being the third-best scoring option after Jokic and Murray.

3. Jamal Murray plays at an All-Star level

Canadian guard extraordinaire Jamal Murray missed the entire 2021-22 season after tearing his ACL at the end of the season prior. He had his greatest season that year, averaging 21.2 points on 48/41/87 shooting splits, 4.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. He’s now back!

Murray is technically a point guard, but with Jokic doing a lot of the playmaking, this Ontario native is really out there to get buckets. He has had enough opportunities to hit high-percentage catch-and-shoot triples thanks to Denver’s play style. In fact, they made 2.7 triples per game two seasons ago. In addition, he is a tremendously strong finisher at the rim. It won’t be hard to imagine him playing at an All-Star level in 2022-23, although that doesn’t necessarily mean he will be a bona fide All-Star. Keep in mind that there are just so many other elite guards in the West like Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, Devin Booker, and Luka Doncic, among many others.

2. Nikola Jokic is still an elite center but won’t win the MVP

There is really no elite player who had to carry more weight last season than Nikola Jokic. With Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. both out, the onus was on Jokic to really put this team on his broad shoulders. Not surprisingly, Jokic rose to the occasion. He not only averaged a career-high 27.1 points but also added a remarkable 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.9 blocks, and 1.3 3-pointers per game. Oh, and he also shot 58.3 percent from the field and 81.0 percent from the free-throw line. What a guy, right? No wonder they won the season MVP a second time.

Now that Murray and Porter are expected to return this season, however, Jokic probably won’t match his 31.9 percent usage rate. Nevertheless, he is still among the elite centers on the planet. He should still post a solid double-double line while scoring in the high 20s and still leading the Nuggets in assists.

1. Nuggets make it to the West’s top four

In 2021-22, Nikola Jokic performed at an extremely top level while guiding Denver to 48 regular-season wins. Even after faltering in the first round to the eventual Champion Golden State Warriors, the Nuggets remain well-positioned to thrive in the future as long as Murray and Porter stay healthy. We also like how they added Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who is a good 3-and-D wing.

Remember that the Nuggets have improved season after season despite their injury limitations. Now that Murray and Porter are back, they have everything they need to compete for a title. They are well-balanced, have depth at every position, and will be much better on the defensive half of the floor compared to last year. Jokic is one of the finest players in the world, and with the help he lacked a season ago, the Nuggets are a sure-fire top-four team in the West this season.