4 best Replacements for WR Coach Brennan Marion

Texas football looks like it will lose its wide receivers Coach on Jan. 8 with Brennan Marion reportedly expected to take the Offensive Coordinator position under new head Coach Barry Odom with the UNLV Rebels. After spending one year as Texas’ wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator, Marion will continue his Ascent as one of the rising stars around the college football coaching landscape.

Bruce Feldman was the first to report on the morning of Jan. 8 that Marion is expected to take the Offensive Coordinator position at UNLV. And while it doesn’t sound like that move is official yet, it does spark the conversation of what lies ahead for Texas.

Head Coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns will be looking for their third wide receivers Coach in the last two years.

Top potential candidates for Texas football to consider replacing Brennan Marion as WR Coach

Last offseason, Texas replaced former wide receivers Coach Andre Coleman with Marion. Sark and the Longhorns brought Marion onto the staff after he spent one season in the same role with the Pitt Panthers, where he helped to develop wideout Jordan Addison into an eventual Biletnikoff Award Winner in 2021.

SOURCE: Texas passing game Coordinator Brennan Marion is expected to become the new Offensive Coordinator at UNLV. He’s been a prolific OC with his “Go-Go” offenses previously at William & Mary and at Howard. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 8, 2023

Marion looked to be a step in the right direction for Texas after a couple of down years at the position regarding recruiting results and player development. It will now be up to Sark and the Texas administration to be able to make another good decision to keep the wide receiver room trending up after the likely departure of Marion.

Here’s a look at some possible candidates for Texas to replace Marion as the WR coach.

Margin Cooks, Private WR Coach

A popular candidate among the fans to replace Marion as the next Texas wide receivers Coach is someone who has privately trained a lot of the best players at the position during their time in high school and college.

Private wide receivers Coach Margin Hooks has trained wideouts such as Texas A&M Aggies Talented freshman Evan Stewart, incoming Texas freshman five-star Johntay Cook, Oklahoma Sooners junior Marvin Mims, and many more. And those are just some of the recent names that most Big 12 football fans will be familiar with.

Moreover, the major question regarding whether Hooks would be the answer for Texas as the next wide receiver Coach Mostly depends on him. If Hooks wanted to Coach at the Collegiate ranks, he could probably have his pick of the litter in terms of programs that would want to hire him.

I believe the same could be said for Texas.

The relationships and proven track record as a private wide receiver coach/trainer would make Hooks a pretty viable candidate for Texas to replace Marion if he finds a connection with Sark and the rest of this staff on the Forty Acres.