4 Artists Share Their Favorite Travel Destinations

From top left to bottom right: HoneyLuv (courtesy of Niki Cram), Valentino Khan (courtesy of Pete … [+] Don), Vintage Culture (courtesy of DRAKE) and Lisbona Sisters (courtesy of Enya Kollek). Niki Cram, Pete Don, DRAKE and Enya Kollek

It’s no secret that artists are known for traveling the world due to the amount of touring that they do. From Costa Rica to Tokyo and Portugal, artists have seen it all.

Two music festivals well-known for bringing a destination site are Holy Ship! Wrecked and Your Paradise. Holy Ship! Wrecked takes attendees to Riviera Maya, Mexico for five days of dance music fun, with this year’s lineup including Chris Lake, Jai Wolf, Nicole Moudaber, Valentino Khan, Lisbona Sisters, Wax Motif, HoneyLuv, Zeds Dead, GG Magree and TSHA.

For Your Paradise, festival-goers can dance on the beaches of the Mamanuca Islands, Fiji for a week. The lineup this year boasts Vintage Culture, Getter, Sam Divine, Ben Böhmer, Heidi, Qrion, Lee Foss and more.

Here, HoneyLuv, Vintage Culture, Lisbona Sisters and Valentino Khan, who are traveling to these destination music festivals, share their favorite locations they have visited.

HoneyLuv. Niki Cram Photography

HoneyLuv — Costa Rica

“My destination of choice is Costa Rica. I love how free the wildlife is. I love the beautiful beaches and the amazing food, and the people are so nice and welcoming. Costa Rica is filled with so much culture—every time I go, I learn something new. Lastly, the waterfalls are to die for, so get your tickets to Costa Rica now.”

Vintage Culture. DRAKE

Vintage Culture — Burning Man (Black Rock Desert, Nev.)

“Without phones, computers or the internet, Burning Man helps you live in the moment and enjoy the experience that surrounds you. It is a place where inhibitions disappear and people are free to express themselves in any way they choose. Artists from a variety of mediums come together and share their work. It is a surreal mix where real life meets fantasy. For me, Burning Man is a spiritual and creative experience—something I look forward to every year.”

Lisbona Sisters. Enya Kollek)

Lisbona Sisters — Portugal

“We love Portugal so much, having nothing to do with our last name’s translation—”Lisbon” in Italian—and having almost everything to do with the fact that we took our first sister vacation there. There’s no way we could pick one area to designate as our favorite: we love the beaches, the cities, the architecture, the people and, somewhat obviously, the food and wine. We are obsessed with pastéis de nata (the regional Portuguese pastry custard tarts), so much so that we went through the delicate process of bringing back a box to freeze so that we could enjoy them at home. Unfortunately, they didn’t last very long, but fortunately, we aren’t opposed to any excuse to go back.”

Valentino Khan. Pete Don

Valentino Khan — Tokyo

“I tell people that Tokyo is perhaps the coolest place to travel because you can find something extraordinary to do at any time of day or night. Early in the morning, you can hit a tea house and order some satisfying matcha and admire how carefully prepared it is. Mid-day, hit Harajuku for some rare shopping, and bring an extra bag because you’re going to leave with a bundle of goods. In the evening, watch the city light up around Shibuya. If you want to indulge in some touristy fun, hit up Robot Restaurant for a wild time. Cap it all off with some late-night ramen, and that’s quite the day. Above all else, the people and the culture of respect are what make this city great. You’ll immediately feel it the moment you land. If you’re planning on a trip there, I’d suggest booking at least a few days minimum. You’ll have a long list of things to do and only get through half of it. In fact, I’ve only scratched the surface of things to do in Tokyo.”