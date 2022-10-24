(4) Amherst vs. (5) Medina, Division I district semifinal Capsule – Morning Journal

(4) Amherst vs. (5) Medina

What: Division I Grafton District semifinal

When: October 25 at 7:30 p.m

Where: Midview High School, 38199 Capel Road

Records: Amherst 19-4, Medina 19-3

Amherst’s path: Defeated Buckeye 3-0.

Medina’s path: Defeated Midview 3-0.

On deck: Winner Advances to the district final to play the Winner of (3) St. Joseph Academy and (6) Avon Lake on Oct. 27.

Outlook: This will be Amherst’s first big test in its regional title defense. Medina is the defending Greater Cleveland Conference co-champ. The Beens have won 17 of their last 18 games. The Southwestern Conference has brought tougher competition for the Comets in preparation for this game with teams like Avon Lake, Olmsted Falls and North Ridgeville still in the tournament. Amherst’s outside hitter Nia Hall is one of the leading hitters in Ohio with 6.1 kills per set. Comets’ middle hitter Cecily Waynar averages 3.5 kills per set and 1.2 blocks per set. Medina is led by Kira Holland, who averages 4.7 kills per set. Southpaw right-side hitter Aubrey Miranda (2.1 Kills per set) provides a nice option for the Bees along with Anslie Krogh (2.4). Setter Makenzie Schellenberger can hit (1.4 Kills per set) as well as set (6.5 assists per set). Amherst may hold a slight advantage at the net, as the Bees average 0.9 blocks per set. If the Comets can spread the ball around to their other hitters, they can avoid a potential early tournament loss against a potent Medina team.

Perez’s pick: Amherst