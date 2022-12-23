4 Activations That Amplify Art Basel’s Major Branding Potential

Over the past few years, Austin, Texas has been a hotbed for creativity, technology and brand engagement thanks to, in large part, SXSW. Beginning with 700 registrants and ballooning to over 161,000 attendees at its peak, the now-expansive event was the only festival of its kind for a while, breaking culture-moving acts like Kendrick Lamar and hosting panels featuring every famous face from Jon Favreau to Fat Joe.

But with the festival outgrowing its Austin roots and its purpose perhaps expanding beyond its humble origins, the industry is in need of fresh, homegrown events where brands can establish their place in culture while connecting with new audiences.

Today, those looking for a fresh melting pot of creative industries, Celebrity Appearances and Emerging technology activations would have to travel over 1,300 miles from Austin to South Beach, Florida. Miami’s Art Basel has slowly become the new arena for those moving the creative culture forward since its first opening in 2002.

With over 283 live galleries from over 38 different countries, over 76,000 attendees and daily underground activations, Art Basel allows brands to connect with an array of demographics rooted in various cultures through creative experiences that bring the brand to life in the eyes of the consumer. More importantly, it offers brands an opportunity to serve as the conduit for industry-defining moments, keeping them in step with culture.

If your brand has yet to plan its involvement in one of the most culturally relevant weeks of the year, here are four examples of how others are already providing one-of-a-kind experiences and engaging with new brand loyalists.

Over 76,000 people attended this year’s event. Art Basel

NFT Now x Mana Common

During a highly polarizing time for Emerging tech, Web3 brands NFT Now and Mana Common created a space at Art Basel that allowed those building brands, communities and technology in Web3 to share their experiences and offer attendees an opportunity to learn more firsthand. Called “The Gateway,” this five-day event took over 12 buildings and two city blocks in Downtown Miami. They brought together brands such as S1C World, Instagram, FaZe Clan, Christie’s, Porsche and more to exhibit and interact firsthand with the crypto-curious. Whether it was elaborate audiovisual galleries, panel discussions, workshops or Networking at the closing block party featuring Anderson .Paak, NFT Now provided various opportunities for engagement that bridged the gap between Web3’s supporters and more guarded skeptics.

Monster Energy

As new competitors enter the market to establish themselves, Monster Energy can maintain dominance by leveraging its ability to launch mindblowing physical activations that bring its lifestyle to others to play in. For Art Basel, Monster Energy made its undeniable mark all over Wynwood as it turned an empty parking lot into a branded, open-world experience. From the live stage, DJs and brand models to the interactive drink stations and live art, Monster took the Essence of Art Basel and created a brand Synergy that made it a fitting accent to the event. The brand also had skate demos and a private concert from Monster artist Coi Leray.

While the brand is no stranger to high-octane activations like these, it has seen recent competition in its more disruptive competitors like Liquid Death and Mountain Dew, which have found ways to cement brand recognition through stunts and experiential. Through Art Basel, Monster Energy was able to reposition itself as one of the most engaged beverage brands in the industry.

818 Tequila

In an industry quickly overpopulated by celebrities, Kendall Jenner’s award-winning 818 Tequila once again proved its understanding of where the real tastemakers are and how to cater to them. The brand transformed the Ocho Roof of Miami’s SoHo House into an exclusive tasting club to introduce its new ultra-premium Añejo tequila called Eight Reserve. The Eight Reserve bottle comes in a handmade ceramic decanter shaped like an eight and is produced by artisans in Pachuca, Mexico. As guests were treated to an exclusive experience overlooking the beauty of South Beach, 818 Tequila created a tangible moment for curious customers ahead of its competitors.

818 Tequila showcased its Eight Reserve bottle at the event. 818 Tequila

Cheetos x Rock The Bells

After a dominant showing in 2021, Cheetos and Rock The Bells returned to Art Basel in 2022 to host another celebration of hip-hop, the arts, creativity, sneakers and, of course, the snack brand itself. With special guest appearances from legendary DJ and producer Mannie Fresh and rap artist Flo Milli, the event was packed with opportunities to interact with all aspects of culture and creativity with the brand acting as the connective tissue. Cheetos and Rock The Bells also added a unique tech element to the 2nd floor Art Gallery with an interactive AR experience, flexing their ability to take part in a tech-forward future.