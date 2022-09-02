$4.6Billion Worth Mark Cuban Reveals $100Million Shark Tank Regret Despite Getting to Mint Millions

The podcast industry has seen a sharp incline over the years, thanks to fans who have spent millions of hours listening to the content. It has helped podcasters to work harder and harder, inviting the best of the best as their guest. Such has been the case with popular podcast group Banter, who invited Mark Cuban as their Weekly guest on screen.

For those uninitiated, the “Banter” group comprises three big celebrities in the eSports industry. While fans know two of them for their Minecraft skills, they settle the other with MrBeast’s best friend.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, if you’re wondering, they are Karl Jacobs, Georgenotfound, and Sapnap. The trio invited the legendary Investor to talk about business, as they learned Meaningful Insights for the same. However, out of all, one bit caught everyone’s attention as Mark mentioned his biggest Shark Tank regret.

Legendary Investor Mark Cuban opens up about his Brutal Shark Tank mistake in the recent “Banter” Episode

On September 1, 2022, the American podcast group Banter invited Mark Cuban as a guest on their podcast. The trio, alongside the investor, focused on business as a major while talking about different things along the course. However, out of all, the Shark Tank bit of the video grabbed every fan’s attention as Mark revealed his biggest investment regret.

DIVE DEEPER

MrBeast’s Close Aide Reveals How PewDiePie Ended Fans’ Hatred Towards Him Unintentionally

It is no secret that Mark Cuban is one of the popular Judges on Shark Tank. After all, he’s spent over $20 million of his net worth investing in various companies that pitched their products on the show. Mark is also the owner of Dallas Mavericks, a national basketball team home to a few basketball legends.

Despite having such a successful investment record, the Investor regretted not jumping into one as he lost a million-dollar opportunity. In conversation with the Banter group, Mark revealed how he’d skipped investing in SpikeBall, as he believed less in the company’s mindset.

“They came on but his pitch was they wanted to create Spike ball Leagues all around the country which was cool, but he wanted me to be the commissioner, and I’m like I don’t want to be the commissioner of this Sponsor the fight Mark said while talking about his missed opportunity.

Credits: Mike Stobe | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

Mark’s little belief in the company’s progress limited him from investing in them, as he remained skeptical about it. However, with time, he understood his blunder as he saw his children love the game entirely.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Apart from this, the franchise’s net worth kept bothering him as he wished how easily his money would’ve grown. “I just blew his dms up. I’m like you’re Killing me. You’re just doing this mess me up,” Mark explained while mentioning his current relationship with the brand.

However, there is nothing Mark can do now as the SpikBall has reached new heights with its success. After all, it has given birth to a new sport overall, luring users from different parts of the world.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

WATCH THIS STORY: MrBeast spends $10,000 to buy the most insane things from Amazon



What are your thoughts about this? If you were the investor, would you have invested in SpikeBall? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.