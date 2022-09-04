3x NBA Champion Says He Wants To Make An NBA Comeback

Patrick McCaw has had a very unique NBA career.

In 199 regular season games, he has career averages of just 3.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest.

Yet, he is a three-time NBA Champion.

Even crazier?

They won three NBA Championships three times in a row from 2017-19.

First, he won two in a row while playing for the Golden State Warriors, and the following season he was on the Toronto Raptors who then beat the Warriors in the 2019 NBA Championship.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button