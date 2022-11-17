3X NBA Champion Larry Bird Was Once ‘Attacked’ by a “Foursome of Older Women” After Ignoring Celtics Fans

Boston Celtics Legend Larry Bird has some wild stories involving NBA fans. Thanks to his insane popularity, wherever he went, enormous crowds followed. Moreover, he has had numerous wild interactions with fans.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bird visited Denver once in order to meet his wife, Jill. When he reached the hotel, four ‘Golden Girls’ ran into Bird and crowded around him. However, the NBA Hall of Famer had an interesting response to the situation instead of just bashing the fans.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

‘Golden Girls’ pushing 60 once attacked Larry Bird

During his time with the Boston Celtics, Larry Bird was considered one of the best players in the league. His matchups with Los Angeles Lakers Legend Magic Johnson have given the fans some of the best moments ever.

Naturally, he had a wide fan following across the globe. However, one of his interactions with four of his millions of followers across the globe did not end well.

When Bird checked into his hotel in Denver to meet his wife, he caught a glimpse of four ‘Golden Girls,’ all of whom were pushing 60. Apparently, they ‘attacked’ the three-time NBA champion.

According to Sports Illustrated, “As they checked into their hotel, they ran into Bird and, according to Bonnie, “attacked him.” Interestingly enough, instead of acting negatively to the situation, Bird was humble enough to share a table in the lounge.

It was not unexpected from Bird. The same source asserted that Bird was more inclined to give his time to the women rather than the thousands of Celtics fans who hound the players.

Boston Celtics# 33 Larry Bird courtside during the Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on May 6 , 1988. (Photo by Tom Berg/WireImage)

“He was more inclined to give his time and friendship to a foursome of older women than to the gladhanders and Autograph seekers who continually hound the Celtics on the road,” said the SI report from 1991.

Bird’s performances on the court sent millions of fans into a frenzy

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Larry Bird has one of the most successful careers in the NBA. This made him a household name in the Sporting world. Whenever they put on the Celtics jersey, they instantly carried the weight of expectations from millions across the world.

(Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

And Bird being Bird, always managed to perform exceptionally. In 13 seasons with the Celtics, he averaged 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists while winning three NBA championships, three regular-season MVPs, and two Finals MVP awards.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

WATCH THIS STORY: Years after Retirement Michael Jordan Helped The NBA Earn $52 Million with a Movie That Just Used His Name

What is your favorite memory of Larry Bird? Let us know in the comments down below.