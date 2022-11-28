3Step Sports Acquires Best FC Soccer Club

3Step Sports, the youth sports club and event operator, has acquired Best FC Soccer Club, adding another elite youth training and development organization to its soccer division.

In the spring of 2011, the Best FC club was formed by Paul and Maria Mumby with just one girls team. Almost immediately, that grew to seven teams, and over the years the club has expanded to 30 teams in the central Massachusetts regions. It continues to also run recreational camps/clinics as well as town player and development programs throughout the year.

“Our goal was never to be the biggest or the best on the field,” said Maria Mumby. “We’ve always believed in quality over quantity. We treat every player like we treat our two daughters and we take that responsibility very seriously. Paul is a teacher, a successful high school coach and the face of the program. He’s out on the field every day. It’s our job to be role models for all our players and we demand that of all our coaches.”

“We have never turned away a player because they couldn’t afford a program,” said Paul Mumby. “Money shouldn’t be a reason why a kid doesn’t play. Each year, we have allocated $50,000 for Scholarships across our programs and we take pride in giving back and being a big part of our local community.”

“Maria and Paul Mumby have done an extraordinary job building a transformative organization one kid at a time,” said David Geaslen, 3Step’s founder. “By putting the development of the player over winning they have made a difference in so many young lives. We can’t wait to integrate them into our company.”