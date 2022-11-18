3rd edition of children’s literature, art and music fest opens

Besides Vishwarang 2022 Get Set Parent Children’s Literature Art and Music Festival opened at the Minto Hall of the Kushabhau International Convention Centre. It was inaugurated by Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi, Director and Founder of Get Set Parent and AnubhaShrivastava, Commissioner of Khadi Village Industries. Workshops like Story Telling, Theater and Folk Art were organized for children throughout the day. Over 5000 children across 50 schools attended day one of the festival with great fun.

Mandar Shete and Kavita Dicholkar of Kadmad Designs conducted a doodling session for the kids. Mentor Kavita Dicholkar said, “Doodling is a free expression of art. It is generally considered as freestyle art, making body and mind active.”

During the Helen O’Grady session, Neelima Gupta enlightened the children about the theatre. She taught children to express using facial expressions, gestures and body language. Children were called on stage for an interactive session to make them more aware of their body expressions.

Preeti Vyas, CEO of Amar Chitra Katha narrated the story to the children during the story telling session. Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi honored her.

In this workshop, she narrated the heroic story of Lord Ganesha, Kuber and freedom fighter Jhalkari Bai to the children. At the end of the session, she asked them questions based on the story, and children were rewarded with comic books for answering the questions.

Vikram Sridhar spoke on dramatic storytelling. During this session he was welcomed by Aditi Vats. While starting his talk, he gave information about the Indian states to children. They narrated the story in an expressive and funny style. At the end of the story, they conveyed the message to children that our home is the best.

Suchitra Rai and Vivek Singh Rajput conducted the paper mache session. Mentor Suchitra Rai told the method of making different things from clay and paper. Meanwhile, Rishabh Nigam and DishiBhadauria of Chitrakala Studio conducted the session of Madhubani painting. Mentor told that Madhubani painting is an art that uses many patterns and bright colors.

Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi, Founder of ‘Get Set Parent, Preeti Vyas, CEO of Amar Chitra Katha and ShobhaViswanathan, Publishing Director, Karadi Tales Hosted the last session on ‘How to inculcate the habit of reading.’

Answering the question of why the reading habit is vital, Preeti Vyas said that reading books help in achieving a good personality, happiness, success and better things.

Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi asked the students to read newspapers, magazines, books, and even the instruction behind products to instill the habit of reading. ShobhaVishwanathan said, “When I grew up, there was no television. So we only had books. I have experienced that the happiness we get from a book can’t be found on any OTT platform.”